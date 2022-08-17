John King

King

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Franklin County Fair has already started, but will really get into full swing tonight with a live concert from rising country artist John King, who will take the stage at 8 p.m. tonight at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

King is currently touring in support of his debut album released last year, “Always Gonna Be You.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you