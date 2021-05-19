Muriel Colton Johnson, 86, received her 50-year pin award from the Daughters of Utah Pioneers on April 19, 2021. Muriel joined the Lo Pine Camp in Preston, Idaho in May of 1970. As a young mother, she loved learning about early pioneers and her pioneering family history. She continues as an active member of the Atkinville Camp of Saint George, Utah.
Johnson was born and grew up in Vernal, UT. While at the University of Utah, she met and married Paul Johnson of Preston. The Johnson families, Paul and his brother Ellis, owned and operated Johnson Drug store at 20 South State in Preston for over 60 years, selling it in 1998. Muriel and Paul raised three children in the Preston 4th Ward: Bryan, Cathy, and JoLynne. Muriel has very fond DUP service memories, such as the Oneida Stake Academy restoration.
Muriel began spending winters in St. George, Utah in 2002, where she joined the DUP to continue her contribution to this organization. For the past five years, she has resided full time in St. George. She currently has a granddaughter, KateLyn Greaves, and her four great grandchildren who make Preston their home, said daughter-in-law, Patricia Johnson.