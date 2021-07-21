Jones, West to wed Necia Seamons Necia Seamons Editor Author email Jul 21, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lori Jones and Doug West both of Preston have announced they will wed Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. They will be married at Deer Cliff Inn by a mutual friend, Wayne Schroll of Nampa, Idaho.The bride-elect is a happy retiree who enjoys sewing, yardwork and traveling. The groom-elect is busy restoring cars, remodeling his hanger and traveling. The couple will make their home in Preston. They would like to invite friends to celebrate with them at a reception Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Deer Cliff Inn. Please no gifts, your presence is all we need. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doug West Lori Jones Retiree Preston Wayne Schroll Groom Bride Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today USU music professor resigns after yearslong internal investigation Providence House Fire Graffiti at Logan High that used Nazi symbols, codes, slogans sparks online uproar Cache County has third highest concentration of Latter-day Saints, religion census finds Time for Trump voters to move beyond him