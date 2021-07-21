Support Local Journalism

Lori Jones and Doug West both of Preston have announced they will wed Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. They will be married at Deer Cliff Inn by a mutual friend, Wayne Schroll of Nampa, Idaho.

The bride-elect is a happy retiree who enjoys sewing, yardwork and traveling. The groom-elect is busy restoring cars, remodeling his hanger and traveling. The couple will make their home in Preston.

They would like to invite friends to celebrate with them at a reception Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Deer Cliff Inn. Please no gifts, your presence is all we need.

