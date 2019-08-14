Since Neal Jorgensen, Preston, retired as a machinist/maintenance worker at Sonoco Plastics in Logan over the last 12 years, he is spending more time with what has been his hobby..
“I love taking photos. I’m more into landscape photography. Now that I’m retired, I can travel. My favorite place to go is to the Tetons. I can leave at 2 a.m. and get there before sunrise and take photos at different times throughout the day until sunset and still drive home all in one day,” said Jorgensen. “Yellowstone is the second-best place even though it is further away and I can stay overnight. But there are a lot of neat places to photograph in Cache Valley, too, within a half hour from where I live in any direction.”
Jorgensen says he feels that a photographer is someone who is a recorder of the moment. “I took a photo in the same place where Ansel Adams took one of his famous photos, Tetons and the Snake River.” I was pleased that I can somewhat recreate that same shot. I catch the moment as I see it to portray to others how things look,” said Jorgensen. “I record it and if people like it, I’m happy, especially if they want to buy the photo. I enjoy creating.”
His first camera was a film camera he purchased in 1971 to take photos of the scenery while he was serving a mission in North Carolina and Virginia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Then he went to digital photos with the Nikon D71, which he now uses. “It really doesn’t matter what you use, it’s more important to know your camera and what it can do,” he said.
Knowing his camera’s capabilities has paid off for Jorgensen as it has earned him a spot in the Lewiston State Bank calendars. This year, his photo can be found on the August page.
He also has entered photos at the Franklin County Fair since 2011, winning many sweepstakes, blue ribbons, and honorable mentions for portraits, bridges and landscapes.
“People tell me when they see the photos in the Lewiston State Bank calendar that it brightens their life. I find enjoyment in taking photos and then displaying them. I hope people find enjoyment in viewing them, too,” he said.
A graduate of the 1970 class of Weber High School Jorgensen attended the Weber State Auto Mechanic school in 1970/1971, then got an associate’s degree at Steven Henagar for computer science. In 1999 he attended Davis Technical Center in machine tooling.
He returned to school to study the the media field, attending Bridgerland where he graduated June 2018. There he studied Photoshop, Illustrator, Publisher Light Room, After Effect, Premier Pro and Sony Vegas. He taught himself Adobe InDesign.
As the recently released 2018-2019 President of the Preston Lions Club, he kept busy with bi-weekly club meetings and monthly staff planning meetings. He also records video and takes photos of the special events the Lions Club sponsors and hosts.
In his at-home photography business, Jorgensen can do most applications upon requests from individuals and businesses at his house or goes out on assignments. He has photographed Preston City’s fireworks for the Rotary Club, shoots the interiors and exteriors of houses for several realtors, builds logos, and makes posters and banners, designs business cards and sends out them out to be printed. He can also transfer cassette tapes to CDs, does videos for products or commercials, make prints out of multiple photos, records family histories, and restores old photos in black and white. “I like to see people happy and if I do something and they enjoy it, it makes me happy,” Jorgensen said.
His specialties are taking composite photos and rather than framing them, finishes them with wrap around canvas.
He has two items on his bucket list: To go to the Oregon Coast and take photos of the lighthouses, and to fly to Anchorage, Alaska, and Ride the train to Denali National Park, then to Fairbanks.