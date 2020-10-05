Support Local Journalism

Joseph L. Ward, 86, of Fairview, Idaho, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
 

