Joseph Samuel Lloyd passed away February 7, 2021 in Mink Creek, Idaho. Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Webb Mortuary. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Joseph Samuel Lloyd
Necia Seamons
Editor
