If you like journaling, there are diverse ways to express creativity while upcycling items one may not know what to do with. Everyday journals, bullet journals, gratitude journals or what is known as junk journals are a few types people keep.
Catherine Crookston of Franklin started out making herself a gratitude journal. “...it had some quotes in it but most of it was blank to put in the things I’m most grateful for,” recalled Catherine. “Then I did nothing for a long time. The making of journals and making your own books intrigued me and years later when I was introduced to bullet journaling by a friend, Julie Crosgrove, I started making my own using the Belgium binding method which is a binding that allows the book to lay flat and the cover will turn back under the body of the book like a spiral notebook, making it easier to draw or write in.”
A bullet journal is an individualized planner, or to-do list — an organizer, a reminder, a place to keep track of lists like expenses, groceries, gas mileage, exercising or what one did that day. “I like to draw, so I draw pictures in my bullet journal or make tables containing information. I made a lot of those journals to give away,” Catherine said.
Two years ago, she learned about making a “junk journal,” which is like a scrapbook, a place where to preserve papers, trinkets, tickets, or photos, but Catherine says it has more character. Its creator can be more creative and it has much charm and individualism. “I enjoy making them, even though it’s complicated. It’s an artistic outlet for me with some of my own artwork and ephemera in them,” Catherine said.
Such a journal can be made from an old book or made entirely from scratch. Catherine explains that printed pages from old books, scrap paper, or new paper made to look antique with tinting are often used. She makes covers out of chipboard, cereal boxes, cardboard covered with paper, cloth, or lace — a variety of upcycled materials. Some people even use junk mail and things like used tea bags for texture, and can be any size.
Trinkets, tickets and decorations, called ephemera, are glued or sewed into the journal. “I had lots of things my mom left me like old crocheted patterns, quilt blocks, unfinished crochets or little flowers. My sister-in-law gave me some old laces that are used in decorating. Or I would see something at DI (Deseret Industries), Michael’s or Hobby Lobby, that I thought would be interesting to put in the journal. I like to design and make my own journal that goes along with the authenticity of the book,” said Catherine.
She has made about 30 junk journals in the last two years that are filled with old keys, tags, collages, paper flowers, and pages from various books. One method of making it look old is to paint the cover with a dry brush method. “I think they make a nice wedding gift. When I give couples a journal as a wedding gift, they are impressed with them. Even though I put ephemera in it, I hope they will fill it up with their memorable stuff, too. The journal should last for a lifetime and handed down to posterity.”
Catherine says that a junk journal is basically a collection of memories of memorabilia of an individual’s life made with a mix of new or recycled materials and is different from person-to-person.
“A junk journal can also be incorporated into a daily scrapbook, writing in it like in a journal, memories, and drawings. It’s a good place to put old photos and items your parents and grandparents may have kept that have passed on to you instead of keeping them in a cardboard box,” she suggested.