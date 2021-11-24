The Preston Junior High School wrestling team finished in third place at the 5th District Tournament in American Falls on Nov. 12. American Falls, Preston, Marsh Valley and Snake River participated.
The following Preston wrestlers placed in the top four and received medals.
First place: Krew Keller (100 lbs), Peyton Keller (121 lbs), Kyden Rigby (142 lbs), Graham Ashcroft (175 lbs). Second place: Will Stuart (115 lbs), John Peterson (134 lbs), Ander Thorson (150 lbs), Loya Gonzalo (160 lbs). Third place: Stryker Barrett (127 lbs). Fourth place: Kestin Rigby (100 lbs), Mason Ward (105 lbs).
The West Side middle school wrestling team took second at the middle school fifth district tournament in Aberdeen on Nov. 12. Aberdeen, Bear Lake, Malad, North Gem, Grace, Soda Springs also attended. The tournament had about 142 wrestlers competing. Thirteen West Side wrestlers placed in the top three spots at the tournament.
First place: Bryson McDaniels (150 lbs), Cooper Millburn (121 lbs), Ryan Talbot (189 lbs). Second place: Jake Barzee (82 lbs), Porter Campbell (75 lbs), Pryce Anger (95 lbs). Third place: Will Phillips (75 lbs), Colter Barzee (89 lbs), Jonny Roley (70 lbs), Mitchell Mumford (8100 lbs), Hyrum Checketts (115 lbs), Andrew Moffat (127 lbs), Danny Leavitt (142 lbs).