...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY HAS BEEN LIFTED...
Air quality is forecast to improve significantly across the area.
Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has
cancelled the Air Quality Advisory.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Owen Judd, son of Haley and Casey Judd, has signed to play football for College of Idaho on a business and football scholarship.
Family, coaches and friends gathered in Preston High School’s new gym on Feb. 1 to support him and celebrate the start of a new journey at the next level.
Judd also had offers from Weber State, Snow College and Idaho State, but chose College of Idaho after getting to know their coaching staff.
“I loved their coaching staff,” he said. “And they allowed me to go on a mission and gave me a great offer!”
Football has been a part of Judd’s life for quite a while. He began playing tackle football in second grade and as the years went by trained hard to succeed at the game he loves, particularly just prior to his senior year.
“I trained almost every night during the winter and spring, and lifted 4-5 times a week,” Judd said. “I went to football camps all summer, that helped me become physically a better player, and mentally because it gave me confidence that I could compete with anybody we played.”
A broken wrist during the summer between his junior and senior year sidetracked Judd and placed another in his spot as quarterback for a time. He could have accepted that or become angry and bitter, but Owen persevered.
“I couldn’t play quarterback the first week and I had to earn my spot back and compete to play quarterback again,” he said. “It made me work harder and realize to never take your spot for granted.”
Judd is grateful for the support of his father, Casey.
“He has always pushed me to become better and he has given me every opportunity he could to help me get to where I am today,” said Judd.
He also appreciates the efforts of so many others who have influenced his life.
“I want to thank my coaches for coaching me through high school and youth football and helping me become a better person, and for helping me through my recruiting process.”
Judd will serve a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before attending school and playing ball for the College of Idaho in 2025.
