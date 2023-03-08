Kids Killed Doomsday Plot

Chad Daybell appears during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2020. An Idaho judge says a married couple accused of killing her two children and his previous wife in a strange doomsday-focused plot will be tried separately. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling Thursday, March 2, 2023, deciding that Lori Vallow Daybell would stand trial as planned on April 3, but Chad Daybell’s trial would take place at a later date, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

 John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — A married couple accused in a bizarre doomsday-focused triple murder case will be tried separately, an Idaho judge ruled last Thursday.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce determined that Lori Vallow Daybell would stand trial as planned on April 3, but Chad Daybell’s trial would take place at a later date, EastIdahoNews.com reported.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.