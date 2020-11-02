Judith Ann Fackrell Petersen Larsen, 81, died Nov. 1, 2020, at the Franklin County Nursing Home in Preston Idaho, following many surgeries and complications.
She was born Aug. 31, 1939 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Orma Earl and Lloyd Fackrell. She married Arlo M. Larsen on Dec 4, 1964, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Judy served for over 50 years as a registered nurse in Downey, Boise, and Preston, Idaho. Nursing was her passion, as well as cooking, gardening, hunting, sewing, music, traveling and being with her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities within the organizations.
She is survived by her husband, Arlo; children Kevin Larsen, 61 (Cindy), Janet, 53 (Pocatello ID) and sisters Sharon Hatch (Harvey), West Jordan, Verla Valentine (Lee) Boise, and Mona Merz (Marty) Orem, Utah; four + grandchildren and three + great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, adoptive father Virlow Petersen, and four step siblings.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. There will be a drive-by viewing Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Webb Funeral Home. Services will be livestreamed. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com