Our sweet Julie Whitehead passed away at home on Sunday, July 26th, surrounded by the love of her parents and sister, as she succumbed to kidney failure. Julie had the heart of a warrior, which allowed her to conquer the myriad medical battles she fought after being diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at a young age. We are eternally grateful to the grieving family of a young boy who made it possible for Julie to spend 20 more years with us through the gift of organ donation.
Julie’s infectious laugh, sharp wit and tender heart were a potent combination that lightened hearts and lifted spirits whenever she was around. She never wished to dwell on her own challenges, always preferring to focus on others. She was an intensely loyal friend whose greatest joy was found in the society of others, preferably over lunch followed by an hours long gabfest.
After winning a bridge building contest at Alta High School, she briefly considered a career in engineering, but instead chose to follow her passion for connecting with people, and graduated from the University of Utah with a communications degree. She enjoyed a brief career in public relations before the loss of her sight and early stage heart failure made it impossible for her to continue. Still, she found ways to engage her talents by learning to use software for the visually impaired, which allowed her to donate public relations services for local non-profits.
Julie loved adventure, studying abroad at Cambridge, working in Boston over one summer, and traveling to Europe and other areas of the world numerous times. She was a gifted and graceful dancer, and we rejoice to know she can once again express herself in this manner. A bright light has gone out of our lives, yet we are comforted to know she is encircled in the loving arms of her siblings.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Camille Whitehead, and sister Kathy Whitehead, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly. Welcoming her into their arms are her siblings Kaylene, Wendy and Scott Whitehead.
Funeral services were held in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Interment in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery