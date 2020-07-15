Charismatic and spirited, Junie B. Jones documents her experiences navigating the shifting social landscape of first grade through “top-secret personal beeswax” entries in her diary. Who will she sit next to on the school bus and at the lunch table? How might she distinguish herself in the school kickball tournament? What might be the public’s response to her new glasses? How should she deal with the avalanche of feeling in her insides and the pile of dreams in her head?
Her experiences are at the heart of Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr., which will be presented to local audiences July 17, 18 and 20 at The Dahle Performing Arts Council (800 N Westside Hwy, Dayton) by The Franklin County Theatre Arts Council. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at wormcreek.org. Any tickets purchased at the door will be cash only.
“Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. is a heartwarming show which follows a tremendously loveable girl as she learns ‘growing up is scary, but it’s also kinda fun.’ There is a lot of humor in the strong and sassy way in which Junie B. addresses intimidating things like making new friends, finding her role, and taking risks. And ultimately she leaves each of us with an important reminder, ‘never take for granted how special you are,’” says Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International. “We applaud all the individuals in this cast and crew and celebrate the unique way each one of them has contributed something to this production,” he adds.
"Junie B. Jones The Musical JR." is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International out of New York. It was created by iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald. The show features a book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goldrich, and is adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of best-selling books by Barbara Park.
Locals featured in the production are Hannah Cole (Junie understudy, Saturday is understudy night), Camden Welker (Daddy), Melania Wallentine (Mother), Kate Allred (Lucille), Natalie Jensen & Kloee Gerrard (twins, Camille and Chenille), Annie Keller (Grace), Jonathan Cole (Mr Woo), Mia Peery (Bobbi Jean Piper), Keegan Spackman (Herb, Junie's bestie), Enoch Allred (Jose), Joshua Jensen (Lennie), Caleb Jensen (Mr Scary), Megan Jensen (Mrs Gutzman understudy), Olivia Nielson (Mrs Gutzman lead), and Taya Jacobson (Shirley).