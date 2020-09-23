Boys and girls from Preston Junior High attended the Pirate Challenge in Dayton on Sept. 17, and both recorded first place finishes overall. The girls were first with 23 points. Soda was next with 37 points.
Lucy Barton finished second overall at 9:53, Payce Jones third (9:59), Myah Atchley fourth (10:05), Ashley Scott fifth (10:12), Corin Leffler 9th (10:30). The junior high boy were first with 46 points. West Side was second with 47 points. Jake Schumann was second overall (9:15), Rhett Schumann fourth (9:21), Noah Conrad seventh (9:40), Brooks Campbell 11th (10:00), and Ryan Burnett 22nd (10:51)