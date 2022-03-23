Miss Sen (Sabrielle Chipman) reads Tut’s coronation scroll as Seti (Linden Beckstead) and Tut (Connor Sam Fong) and Aat (Austyn Sharp) look on. Aat is detained by the Herald (Emmaree Mouritson) and Maia (Maddy Ayotte).
Photo by TERESA CHIPMAN
The Noble Gnarble (Genny Dee Burr) reaches her goal.
Photo by TERESA CHIPMAN
Seti (Linden Beckstead), Tut (Connor Sam Fong) and Miss Sen (Sabrielle Chipman) After Tut's coronation.
The Franklin Theatre of Arts Council presented “Tut Tut” and “Journey of the Noble Gnarble” recently. The live productions ran the same nights with Noble Gnarble first and Tut Tut after an intermission. The cast featured about thirty local youth in each production with a few being in both.
“Journey of the Noble Gnarble” is based on a book by Daniel Errico and was specifically for the younger age groups as it lasted just 30 minutes. Martin Bartholomew and Lucia Ratliff were the directors.
The Noble Gnarble who overcame all obstacles to accomplish her dream was played by Genny Dee Burr.
“Tut Tut” was directed by Tami Priestley and Melanie Jacobson. The prince and pauper story based in ancient Egypt is a Beat-by-Beat musical.
Prince Tut was played by Conner Sam Fong who swapped his royal life with Seti, a commoner played by Linden Beckstead.
The shows were well received selling out on Thursday night and more than 85% of seats sold for the other performances.
The youth involved had a great experience are excited for the next production. They love the junior productions where they get a chance to play leading roles that would otherwise go to adults.