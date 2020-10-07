Kallie Peck, 16, a junior at Preston High, has been named Miss Idaho Teen USA on Sept. 27, in Post Falls, Idaho.
The only daughter of Chris and Jenn Peck, of Franklin, and youngest of four siblings, Callie has dreamed of the title since she was a little girl, said Jean.
“The funny thing is that it is the first pageant she has ever done. She was planning on doing Miss Idaho Days, but then it got canceled,” she said.
When Kallie filled out the paperwork for this national pageant, she thought she was doing so for the 2021 competition. She went through the process, got approved and passed her interview.
“it was after that, we realized that (the pageant) was just in a couple months,” said Jean. “She was, ‘Oh my gosh, what have I done?’” But with her parents’ support, she went for it. “We just worked really hard and got her ready,” said her mother.
“I’m so proud of her,” said Chris. “She worked so hard. She is an incredible example to other girls. She has a desire to serve and to love and to help bring out the best in people,” said her father.
One of the things she did to prepare herself for public speaking and to reach another goal, that of being a motivational speaker, was to start a YouTube channel called “KallieP.”
“On it she talks to other girls about how important they are and tries to help them with feelings of self-doubt and to understand their value in this world,” said Chris.
Jenn agrees. “She has a gift to help people, mentor girls. She is a softie and a sweetheart. Girls just love her. She’s helped a lot of girls,” she said.
At Preston High, Kallie is a cheerleader. As a result of her new title Kallie is going to be putting on a cheer camp in Teton and will share her message of the dangers of social media and its effect on the self-confidence of young women. She will also be featured Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, on KIVI out of Boise via Zoom, as the new Miss Idaho Teen USA. Over the weekend, she will be singing the national anthem a the Professional Bull Riders event in Boise.
Kallie’s new title brings with it a full-time job for her parents in helping her full-fill her new role. “Oh, that’s a full time job I’m going to have, but it’s ok. I’m excited for her. It will take what she wants to do and spread her message,” said Jenn, who noted that the community’s support was key to her success.
“She had some amazing sponsors in the community that were so kind,” said Jenn. They are Mayfield Lane Homes & co., Cornerstone Realty (Mike Hansen), KLIM, Dave & Brenda Arnold, Nile. Leavitt Photography, Kelsie Ogden Hair & makeup, John & Tammy Fuit, Magnolia West (Erin Munson), GLO Mobile, Jim & Ammie Knaphus, West Motor (Mike Porter), John & Barbara Packer, Ron Keller Tire, House of Pop, Nicole Patterson, Impulse OffRoad, Ted & Nicole Peck, Poole & Willis Orthodontics, and Deanza King.
“Your support has meant the world to me!” Kallie wrote to her supporters. “Thank you for believing in this small town girl and encouraging me to chase my dreams. I couldn’t have accomplished this without you! I’m forever grateful for your generosity and plan to pay forward all that I’ve been given,” she said.