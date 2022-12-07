Karen Fonnesbeck Reeder was joyfully celebrated on her 80th birthday with a family dinner held in her honor. Over the years, she has blessed many lives with her various talents, warm spirit and keen mind.
Her early years were spent in the close-knit community of Howell, Utah on the family farm. Later, her family moved to Logan, Utah where she attended Logan High, excelling at academics and being involved in musicals and debate.
Following graduation, she enrolled at Utah State University where she was active in student government and greek life, serving as the president of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She studied and earned degrees in both English and Music, graduating from USU in the spring of 1965 with high honors. She went on to be an inspirational high school English teacher that touched many lives through her love of both literature and those she taught.
On December 17, 1964 she married the love of her life, Steven Weldon Reeder. Together, they have lived in six states, two countries, started a thriving business, and raised five children. Currently, they enjoy twenty-two grandchildren and three great grandkids.
After raising her family, Karen has focused her endeavors on service to the community through her involvement on local boards, including school, library, and hospital. During her years, she has also served in various positions in the LDS church. She has not only been generous with her time, but has also supported education and music through philanthropic endeavors.
Karen is and has been a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, teacher and friend. We, as her family, are grateful to celebrate her as she reaches this honored milestone. Any texts or messages of warm regards and well wishes from family/friends/students are welcomed at 208-851-8434.
