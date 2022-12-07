BDAY Reeder

Karen Fonnesbeck Reeder was joyfully celebrated on her 80th birthday with a family dinner held in her honor. Over the years, she has blessed many lives with her various talents, warm spirit and keen mind.

Her early years were spent in the close-knit community of Howell, Utah on the family farm. Later, her family moved to Logan, Utah where she attended Logan High, excelling at academics and being involved in musicals and debate.


