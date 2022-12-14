WEDD Kunz-Johnson

Kamille and Travis Kunz of Preston, Idaho, together with Alicia and Travis Johnson of Bentonville, Arkansas, joyfully announce the Marriage of Kassidy and Kymble.


Please join us in celebration on December 20, 2022 at the Logan Country Club from 6:00-8:00 pm.

