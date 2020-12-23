In a short meeting last week, the Preston School District’s board of trustees decided to preserve the senior project program, despite the state’s requirement to lift it.
The main reason for the decision is in recognition of the progress most seniors have already made on their project, said district superintendent Marc Gee. That a support system for them is already in place bolstered the decision.
“In most cases, seniors are already 50 percent done. Kids are moving along in there. Mr. Sessions and Mr. Lee are working with students. If they run into a roadblock, they will help them with adjustments so their project can go on,” he said.
The school’s intention is to keep the district on the same senior project schedule for this year’s juniors. Their meeting happens during the spring semester, said Gee. The decisions apply to both Preston High School and Franklin County High School.
Also last week, the board approved the purchase of a bus for students with special needs to replace an older one that has depreciated and to the point that the district is having to fix it often to keep it running well. The new one has a wheel chair lift and a different arrangement of seats. Because the school district is required to set money aside each year to purchase a new bus, the funds needed for the bus are available.
Bus superintendent Tom Lewis also explained different options for providing a travel bus to the district. “The current one has reached the point that fixing it is not cost effective” said Gee. “We are starting to look at different possibilities. The option we reviewed last night was taking a current bus, with space and storage capacity, and refit it as a travel bus: putting in new seats that are more comfortable, installing electric outlets for students to plug in laptops, and additional overhead storage. We could wrap or paint the bus to have a travel bus feel,” he said.
To do so would cost about $40,000. A new travel bus is $170,000, and a tour bus is even more unless it is already used, he said. The district’s goal is to get information on its options in place, have a discussion on them by the board and then budget for that option in the coming school year.
The meeting’s final point of discussion was related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are seeing more students stay home,” said Gee, but then school officials are “in a situation in which we encourage students to stay home more frequently and sometimes when they are exposed (to COVID-19) we say they have to go home,” he said. Although attendance at all schools are down compared to historical numbers, attendance is down much more significantly at the high school.
But student grades seem to be holding. “We took a snapshot of student grades at the end of October and did the same this week, and overall, average GPAs are going up despite attendance,” said Gee. “We are not seeing the downward trend we were worrying about,” he said.
In a related issue, Gee said the district has set priorities in relation to school sports.
“Our first priority is that the games are able to continue. Second is to make sure parents are able to participate with their children. After that, we’ll get as many others as we can,” he said.
Preston School District has had a seat at the state’s table in deciding plans that will allow more people to attend the games. “We are working for every day we can to get the parents at the games. We haven’t turned a parent away, so we are trying to make sure we can do that and expand a little,” said Gee. “We’ll do the maximum we can.”
To accommodate parents, the district has sometimes substituted parents into roles that are typically managed by staff members so that the school can manage within the restrictions of Stage 2. “When those adjustments are not available we have provided a live stream of events either through KACH or Facebook live stream, said Gee.
Other organizations, such as music classes, FFA and FCLA continue to hold events. The above mentioned considerations come into play when there is a spectator aspect to the event. They are held to the same restrictions as sports, though allowances may be adjusted based on the space being used to hold the event. {span}Most musical organizations have recorded their concerts and sent the link to parents.{/span}
To date, the district’s efforts have all been approved by the Idaho High School Administration, and Idaho High School Activities Association.
