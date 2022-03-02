The Indians finished the year with 13 qualifiers in the 4A State Wrestling Championships at the Holt Arena in Pocatello on Feb. 25-26. Of those Preston had six place in the top six. The team received a police escort into town as they returned home around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Caigun Keller closed his high school career as the 152-pound 4A state champion. Keller won his first match by fall over Gannon Roeper (Emmett) at the 1:55 minute mark. He won the quarterfinal match by decision 8-3 over Seiya Thompson (Bishop Kelly) and the semifinal round over Ryland Turner (Jerome) by major decision 8-0. In the championship round Keller pinned Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) in 2:32 for the title.
Emery Thorson (182) and Micah Serr (170) both made it to the first place title match after winning their first three bouts and then finished with second place.
Parker Bodily placed 5th and Tavin Rigby 6th while Riley Bodily came away with 6th in the girls tournament.
Quinn Bradford(145), Jaden Perkins(160), Aiden Cox (170),Micah Perry(220), Brandon Lindhardt (220) Gentry Geary (285) and Luis Herring (285) also participated.
“We had a very successful season this year I was extremely pleased with how well our kids wrestled,” said Coach Doug Higley. “We finished with a 28-13 duel meet record, winning the district tournament, qualifying 13 kids for the State Tournament and placing six. But of course the biggest highlight was Caigun Keller winning a State Championship. A big thanks for the help of my assistant coaches, Coach Kasey Keller and Eric Thorson who were both big contributors to our success as a wrestling team this year. Also thanks to the administration for their support of the wrestling program.”