Preston wrestlers will travel to Jerome for a tri-match with Burley and Jerome on Tuesday, January 7. They were in Malad for the Malad Invitational on December 20-21.
The PHS grapplers did well at the tournament with three placing in the top three. Caigun Keller took first in the 145 pound weight class, winning all four of his matches. At 126 pounds Brayden Weisbeck took home third, winning five of six matches all by fall. Lincoln Bradford also earned a third place medal. He won three of his four matches at 132 pounds.
Other team members noted for their performance were Paul Gregory at 120 pounds and James Malouf at 182 who both won three out of their five matches.