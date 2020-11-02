Kelsey Dawn Hansen Carver, 33, passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at her home in Preston, Idaho. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Weston, Idaho Cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair and a blanket. There will be a viewing for family and close friends only on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. Please follow all covid guidelines. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Kelsey Dawn Hansen Carver
Teresa Chipman
Citizen sports writer/Production
