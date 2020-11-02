Support Local Journalism

Kelsey Dawn Hansen Carver, 33, passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at her home in Preston, Idaho. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Weston, Idaho Cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair and a blanket. There will be a viewing for family and close friends only on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. Please follow all covid guidelines. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

