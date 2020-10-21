Otto Duehart Kennedy, 62, Franklin, was arrested Oct. 12, by the Cache County Sheriff's Office for sexual abuse/child. Bond was set at $100,000.
He made his first appearance in 1st District Court on Tuesday for multiple felony child sexual abuse charges.
Kennedy faces seven first-degree counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.
The incidents of abuse are alleged to have happened around 2010, and charges were filed against Kennedy in February 2019.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Kennedy sexually abused an 11-year-old several times over the course of around five years. Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote Kennedy also exposed himself to the alleged victim during incidents of abuse.
Kennedy “blamed these incidents on (the alleged victim), saying that she would not leave him alone,” deputies wrote.
According to the affidavit, the case had been passed along to the sheriff’s office by Preston Police Department officers after Kennedy had been caught touching an unclothed 2-year-old in Idaho in 2019. Kennedy was recently released from a prison in Idaho after serving a sentence for the charges.
During Kennedy’s appearance on Tuesday, Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon requested Kennedy be held on a no-bail status due to community safety concerns and Kennedy’s criminal history.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis argued Kennedy was entitled to some bail amount considering the age of the allegations. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Kennedy remain in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.
Kennedy’s next court appearance was set for Oct. 26.