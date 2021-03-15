Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Kevin K. Seamons, 63, passed away March 15, 2001, from complications due to a long illness with cancer. His funeral will be held Saturday. Details may found at www.webbmortuary.com, and a full obituary will be available in the next edition of The Preston Citizen.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.