Kevin K. Seamons, 63, passed away March 15, 2001, from complications due to a long illness with cancer. His funeral will be held Saturday. Details may found at www.webbmortuary.com, and a full obituary will be available in the next edition of The Preston Citizen.
Kevin K. Seamons
Necia Seamons
Editor
