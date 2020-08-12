The August Weston City Council meeting was held outside again due to the oppressive heat and humidity of the evening.
The first of two major issues was the possibility of a company moving into Weston. KEY-LIX produces salt licks for livestock and is currently based out of Smithfield. The key issue the council had for the company’s representative Jed Archibald and Four County Alliance of Southeastern Idaho director Kathy Ray, was concerning water. They said that the factory would need a maximum of 1,600-2,000 gallons, although that would be for fire suppression and not everyday use. They also said the factory they are considering would most likely be built on the south end of town. The council suggested that the east side of the road next to the railroad track could prove difficult as they would be dealing with stipulations set by the railroad.
KEY-LIX is still examining its options before officially approaching the city for a building permit.
The second major issue is about water that flows through Weston Creek. At present, there are two ditches that the creek water runs through to pass through and around the city. Those ditches have been in place for about 100 years and are in dire need of replacement. The plan is to pipe the water under eight sections of road where it would then continue its current course.
Two representatives, Tyson Schvaneveldt and Maxine Waddoups, from the Weston Creek Canal Company, were there to present the council with the two options available for the project. Option one is to bore under the street and thread the pipe through it, option two is to cut out that strip of pavement, excavate a ditch and then place the pipe and bury it leaving it open for traffic to compact as it drives over it.
Of those two options, the second one is the cheapest, however, some concerns were raised by the council such as the level of the road for things such as the snowplow. Schvaneveldt assured the council that the roadbed would be patched to ensure a smooth transition for both cars and snowplows. The council approved the cutting option provided they could get a warranty on the road patches.
The final aspect of business for the evening was a brief overlook of the city budget. The meeting to finalize it has been set for August 19 at 7:30 PM.