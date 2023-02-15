...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY HAS BEEN LIFTED...
Air quality is forecast to improve significantly across the area.
Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has
cancelled the Air Quality Advisory.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Mercedes Holton battles for a rebound in a recent competitve basketball tournament at Preston High School
The youth basketball program in Preston is alive and well with both Preston rec and competitive programs beginning to wind down.
This season the Preston rec basketball program grew to 370 players ranging from second to eighth grade.Approximately eight more teams than last season made scheduling practice time for every team just one of the challenges faced by Sheena Jones whois directing the program.
The 2/3rdgrade boys are the biggest age category with 12 teams. There are 10 in theboys4th/5th, four in theboys6th-8th,eight teams in thegirls4th/5th andeightingirls2nd/3rd. There weren't enough girls from 6th-8th signed up to make teams for that age group.
