Preston School Board of Trustees is considering a new way of handling future construction. Instead of being its own general construction manager, it may hire out the job, said district superintendent, Marc Gee. The trustees listened to Aaron Johnson explain how the process would work and the board took the information in consideration of the fact that its prior construction expert was Brian Mendenhall, who passed away last year.
“One of the reasons we like this is because the board has a greater opportunity to give local subcontractors opportunities if we go down that road,” said Gee. Bids will soon be going out for a new HVAC system in the old gym.
Following recommendations that came back from research, survey input from parents, and conversations with school teachers and administration, the district determined that its double kindergarten schedule will remain as is. The schedule allows for both all-day-every other day or half day-every day schedule, said Gee. Although there will be no change, Gee said evaluating if the district is doing what is best for the children is good practice.
The district is working with the West Side and Malad school districts to pool resources to meet requirements of the district if a sexual harassment case arises. “If a student or employed felt they were being discriminated against or harassed, we would have appropriate steps in place so that that person knows who to go to, and a process that will be followed to make sure it will be taken care of,” said Gee.
The district also began discussion on a plan to be able to pay more for some classified staff positions. “We are trying to find a way for certain roles that require more education, capabilities, etc, to be paid more,” said Gee. The district hopes to be able to do that starting next year.
The board hired Preston High Vice Principal Clint Peery to be the next director for the SEITec as well as the principal at Franklin County High School. The position came open with the notice of resignation from Rachel Madsen, who is the current director of SEITec. She announced plans to head in a different direction in her professional life, life last month, said Gee.
The district is, therefore, looking to hire a new vice principal at the high school.
Gee said that the second pod to be remodeled at Oakwood Elementary is on schedule to be done by the end of May so classes may be held there in the fall.