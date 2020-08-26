Jim and Rebecca Kirkbride of Franklin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren at a family camp out to be held at the RC&D camp in Strawberry Canyon.
The couple met while attending school together. They attended West Side High School. He liked to take her to horse races and horse shows. Jim used to run on the cutter track in winter and run on flat track in the summer in Linrose, he said. He started with Rocky Mountain Cutter races and ran in a different town every week, such as Preston, Soda Springs and Montpelier. But Rebecca enjoyed the movies, so they spent a lot of time at the Grand Theater in Preston, too.
When they decided to get married, Jim found a ring for Rebecca in Merrill’s Jewelry store in Preston.
Jim and Rebecca were married on August 26, 1950, in her parent’s home in Oxford. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Preston when first married, then moved to Ogden, Utah, for a couple of years while Jim worked at Hill Field, then oved back up to Preston before settling in Franklin.
At that time, Jim bought a milk route from Wilbur Robinson and hauled milk. Jim and Rebecca were the proprietors of Circle K Sanitation for many years. Rebecca also worked at Ritewood Eggs. Prior to their purchase of Circle K, Jim was a contract milk hauler and a field man for local cement companies. Since their retirement, Rebecca served as an ordinance worker at the Logan LDS temple and Jim worked part time at the Franklin County Landfill. They have enjoyed shuttling cars on an as needed basis for West Motor and Nice Rides in their retirement as well.
Jim has had a life-long love of horses and was inducted into the Southeast Idaho Horseman’s Hall of Fame. He also enjoys hunting. He is a charter member of the Franklin Lions Club and the Cache Valley Cutter Association. Rebecca enjoys quilting, sewing, crocheting, gardening, cooking and reading and is a member of the Franklin Literary Club and the Daughters of the Pioneers. Jim has served on the Franklin City Council and Rebecca taught 4-H for many years. They attend as many of their children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities as they can. They are both active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have served in many callings.
They are the parents of six children, Helen (Phil) Smith, Maxine (Brent) Radcliffe, Alan (Susan) Kirkbride, Lee (Liz) Kirkbride, Glen (Cathy) Kirkbride and Jay (Heidi) Kirkbride. They have 23 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren not including spouses of their grandchildren, that they also count as their own.
“Having all these grand kids is the big reward,” for having been married 70 years, said Jim. The secret to their long marriage is his “good wife,” said Jim. “We’ve just been lucky. I’ve had an understanding wife. She’s put up with me.”