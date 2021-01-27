A kitchen fire at 237 West Oneida, Preston drew Franklin County Firemen, ambulances and local police officers on Jan. 20, at 3:20 pm.
The fire started in an electric range due to an electrical malfunction, then spread up the wall and into the ceiling, where it spread very quickly, said Fire Marshall Matt Gleed.
“The fire district arrived five minutes after the call to find heavy smoke coming from the structure. Fire crews had the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes and spent the next few hours extinguishing hot stops and checking for extension into other parts of the structure,” said Gleed. “The older brick home had false ceilings installed and this allowed the fire to spread quickly and made it extremely hard for firefighters to find and extinguish. Most of the rear part of the house has fire and water damage and the front and second story had heavy smoke damage,” he said. Damages to the structure are estimated to be around $100,000.
While firefighters were controlling the blaze, drugs and drug paraphernalia were noticed in the home. Preston police issued citations to Alison Butterfield, Cameron Minor, Edward Butterfield, & Jeremiah Butterfield to appear in court on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, said Preston Police Chief Dan McCammon.
Fire crews from Preston and Dayton stations cleared the scene around 7 p.m. that evening.