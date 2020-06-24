When Disney’s animated movie “Moana” was shown at the Worm Creek Opera House a couple years ago, my grandchildren and I thoroughly enjoyed watching it together.
Today, as I listen to that movie’s soundtrack, remembering how much I enjoy hanging out with my grandchildren, a new thought crosses my mind in light of the recent chaos on the national scene.
Those are the lyrics from “Know Who You Are,” the song the lead character sings to her raging antagonist.
The recognition and love she expressed to who she thought was her enemy changed everything.
America, this chaos is not who you are.
They have stolen the heart from inside you
But this does not define you
This is not who you are
You know who you are
You are the land of the FREE. Not where slavery started, but where it ended.
You are the land of the FREE. Not where class or wealth determines one’s station in life, but where you determine your station in life.
You are the land of the FREE. Not where kings rule, but the people do.
You are the land of the FREE. Not where justice is dealt by emotional vigilantism, but by the rule of law.
America, remember who you are. It will change everything.