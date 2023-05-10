WEDD Littledike-Olsen

Jared and Talia Littledike of Burley, Idaho are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Kyra Rose to Brandon LaMont Olsen, son of Tracy and Cherise Olsen of Franklin, Idaho.

The couple will be married on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the Logan Utah Temple. A reception will be held that evening at the Four Seasons Event Center in North Logan from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.


