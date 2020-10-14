The Indian girls had a solid week, finishing third overall in the team standings, at the Bob Conley Invite in Pocatello Oct. 8. They will compete in their annual Preston Invite today, Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Preston Golf and Country Club.
The top five teams at the Bob Conley Invite were Bonneville 135, Madison 118, Preston 80, Skyline 70, and Idaho Falls 68.
Angelie Scott finished 8th overall to lead the lady Indians with a time of 19:59. Mckinley Scott was 12th (20:09), Elly Jeppsen 17th (20:32), Maren Leffler 19th (20:34), Oakley Reid 24th (20:52), Rachel Lee 38th (21:26), and Alyssa Crowther 45th (20:38).
“The girls were great again today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “They continue to get better and better each week. The girls also had a season best pack time of 53 seconds. Out of 4A schools, Preston was just behind Skyline, the top ranked team in the state. It is encouraging to know that we are close and have a couple of weeks to get better. The top runner in the JV race for the girls was Taylor Romney who finished 14th (22:14).”