The Lady Indians ended the regular season with a first place finish at home in the Preston Invitational. They host the 4A District 5 cross country meet Wednesday, Oct. 21. Of the three teams two will go on to state.
The girls finished first overall in the nine-team field with 30 points. Sugar-Salem was second with 77 points and Soda Springs third with 90 points, Bear Lake (123), West Side (135), Malad (154), Burley (164), Box Elder (200) and Minico (223).
Angelie Scott was third overall with a time of 19:34. Mckinley Scott was fifth (19:51), Maren Lefler sixth (20:15), Elly Jeppsen seventh (20:17), Oakley Reid ninth (20:25), Rachel Lee 14th (20:58), and Alyssa Crowther 22nd (21:25).
“The girls ran really well today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Many of them ran personal bests - are really getting their times down. Our pack time was 51 seconds which is really good.”