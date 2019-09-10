The Indians are five games into their season with at 2-1-1 in district play. Preston traveled to Minico on Sep. 9 (score not available at press time) and host Canyon Ridge at 4:30 on Wednesday, Sep. 11. Century will come to town on Monday, Sep. 16 and on Wednesday, Sep. 18 Preston will be at Burley. Both games begin at 4:30 with JV following at 6:00 p.m.
Preston found out just how much the northern Indians have improved on Saturday. The 3-1 loss was the first time Pocatello has bested Preston since 2012. Pocatello Coach Eric Davis was thrilled with the outcome,”The key was the whole team playing so well together”, he said. “We had beautiful work from everybody. The nicest thing about it was the pretty soccer. We were focused and doing what we needed to do. So many of them had key plays all the way through, we supported each other and just got the job done.”
Preston played well and limited Pocatello to just a handful of opportunities, but Pocatello took full advantage of those chances. Without the services of Addison Moser who injured her knee other Preston players have had to step up and make things happen and Preston’s intensity did not match Pocatello.
Preston scored first Kylie Larsen scored on a free kick. Abby Lyon played the ball in and Larsen found the back of the net. Pokey evened the score 1-1 immediately after nad gained another before the end of the half. When they scored again early in the second half “we started to play panicked and rushed,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. Once they settled down they made some good runs and kept the ball but “that final touch, final pass, final shot just wasn’t there.”
Lyon praised the play of Larsen, Harley Hymas, Andie Bell and Ashley Lowe-Anderson. “This was easily Kylie’s best game of the season,” he said. “Harley and Andie really had to work on the outside today and Ashley was our best player in the middle.
Preston conceded first in the game, allowing Century to take early control of the game and forcing the Indians to step up in a big way to pull off a road win against its rival. Quincy Hyde wound up being the one to step up in said big way for Preston (2-1-1, 2-0-1), recording a brace to lead the eventual comeback.
Hyde’s first goal came on a penalty kick in the first half. That goal leveled the game at 1-1 and the score remained there until the dying minutes of the second half. With five minutes to go, Ashley Lowe-Anderson fed the ball to Hyde, and she finished the play to give her side the lead for good.
“It was a typical Preston-Century game,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “Back and forth and a well-fought game. I’m proud of the girls and the way they responded after going down 1-0. In the second half they really played with a level of toughness we haven’t seen yet, so it’s a good sign hopefully of things to come.”
“It was pretty evident is was Sky Views seventh game and our third,” Lyon said of the 3-0 loss to Sky View on Aug. 29. Lyon felt Sky View is the best team they have played so far but that it would be a different game now that they have played a few more games.