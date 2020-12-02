The Lady Indians split their last two games making them 3-1 on the season. They host Highland on Thursday, Dec. 3, and Twin Falls on Saturday, Dec. 5, both at 7:30 p.m.
On Nov. 25 Preston faced the Sugar-Salem diggers at home. They out scored them 16-1 in the fourth quarter, to force an overtime, but came up short, losing 62-63.
They were trailing 14-19 at the end of the first quarter, and things didn’t get any better in the second where Preston scored eight and the Diggers 14. The score was 33-22 at the half.
After the break the Indians gave up 21 points in the third but were able step up offensively and score 17. Trailing 39-54 going into the fourth, Preston used the press to shut down the Diggers and close the gap. Riley Ward hit a last minute three to tie the game 55-55.
In overtime the Indians scored first on a shot by Kylie Larsen with 2:40 left on the clock. The Diggers made it up in free throws at the other end of the court, and went up by two after the Indians turned it over. Now playing catch up, Hailey Meek tied with a reverse layup and after a Sugar-Salem bucket, Ward put Preston up by one with a three. In the end Preston didn’t convert on their free throws and missed two opportunities in the final seconds after another bucket by the Diggers, giving Sugar Salem the win.
Larsen came up big for the Indians with 29 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and shooting 7-7 from the free throw line. Meek added 12 points and seven steals and Mickayla Robertson 10 points and five steals.
Preston jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first half and never looked back en route to a 54-24 drubbing of visiting Marsh Valley on Nov. 20. Marsh Valley (1-1) had no answer for Preston post player Kylie Larsen, who nearly outscored the Eagles by herself in the opening half. Larsen tallied 13 points in the first two quarters for the Indians, who took a 31-15 lead into the half and dominated the 3A Eagles defensively.
Any slim chance of a Marsh Valley comeback was terminated in the third quarter as the hosts held the visitors scoreless until there was 5:05 remaining in the final quarter.
Preston’s advantage ballooned to 24 points at the end of the third quarter, 39-15, and reached 30 points three times in the fourth. The Indians enjoyed a big size advantage over the Eagles. Mickayla Robertson netted seven of her nine points in the second half for Preston, which got seven points from Sydnee Marlow and a career-high six points from Karlee Lords.
“They can both shoot from outside and they’re both long wing players,” Harris said of Robertson and Meek. “We can create some mismatches with them. They can get up and down the court and they both have great wind. They’re just good basketball players.”
Riley Ward also put together a solid all-around performance for Preston as she chipped in with eight points, six boards, three assists and three steals. Larsen paced Preston with nine rebounds and also blocked a pair of shots, and Addison Moser dished out four assists.