The second-seeded Lady Indians finished the regular season on the road, where they picked up a non-conference 43-35 win over Burley. On Feb. 2, they opened the 4A District 5 Tournament at home against Pocatello (score unavailable at press time). A win sends them to Century on Thursday, Feb. 4. If they lose they will play the loser of Game 2 on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Both Century and Preston have been ranked in the top five 4A teams in Idaho, but with a three-team district, only one will be moving on to the state tournament. The Indians must beat Century to advance, which is a goal that eluded the Indians during the regular season. Both times they played the outcome was in question right down to the wire, so it should be an exciting series.
Against Burley, another top-ranked team, the Indians started neck-in-neck, holding a one-point advantage (10-9) at the end of the first quarter. A good second quarter extended that lead to 24-17 at the half, which they did not give up the rest of the game.
Preston held the Bobcats to single digits in all but the final quarter, when they were outscored 8-11, but their earlier advantage was enough for the 43-35 win.
Kylie Larsen led the team with 24 points and seven rebounds. Hailey Meek also had seven rebounds and dished out four assists as well as adding four points. Riley Ward added five points and Akazia Knapp and Sydney Marlow, four each. Mickayla Robertson had two points and four assists.