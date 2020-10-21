The Lady Indians finished out the regular season with another sweep of Century on Oct. 15, leaving them undefeated in conference play. As the top seed in the district they hosted the opening day of the 4A District 5 tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 20. (Score unavailable at press time). The winner of the match will host day two on Thursday, Oct. 22.
“We expect teams to be playing their hardest as it is an end-all situation,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “My girls have learned to embrace the pressures that come with their goals. If they can continue playing selfless as teammates, I have no doubt that they will be successful by the end of this tournament.”
Preston never trailed in any of the three sets against the Diamondbacks (25-9, 25-14, 25-16) for Senior Night. PHS honored five seniors before the match: Whitehead, Stephenson, Burnett, Winward and Emily Longhurst.
“I would say it was probably one of our top (performances),” Haskell said. “I think we’re just finally back in a rhythm of having everyone at pretty full force.”
Matti Whitehead, who has been recovering from a right ankle injury, finished with a team-best 14 digs, including a spectacular diving punch with her left hand in the third set. Preston ended up winning that point, and Whitehead’s court coverage and passing was spot-on throughout the match.
“Not only is she excellent on the court, but she brings so much with her leadership and just her (communication),” Haskell said. “She reads (opposing players) so well and the girls really need her on the court as a leader and as a player, and so it’s nice to have her back and leading our team.”
Preston set the tone from the get-go. Setter Hannah Stephenson received a perfect pass and delivered a quick set to middle blocker Hailey Winward, who put it down with authority for the first point of the match. The Indians then proceeded to jump out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set.
“It was just really good to come out with a bang,” Whitehead said. “Those first few points we just hit it hard and we didn’t really hold anything back.”
Century got as close as 7-4 in the first set before Preston’s Adree Selley served 12 straight points and helped give the hosts a commanding 19-4 advantage. Selley didn’t have any aces during that stretch, but the D-backs struggled to pass her serves directly to their setter.
“Oh my gosh, it got us so excited, and Adree’s so good at serving,” Stephenson said. “We’re so happy that she’s able to push through everything because it’s hard to serve that many in a row, but she got us going, she kept up the momentum, and it was big.”
Preston scored 13 points off Century errors in the first set, and gave up four points courtesy of miscues. Khloe Hobson had five kills and a block for the Indians in the set.
The hosts scored the first four points of the second set and led by at least three points the rest of the way. Preston also went on runs of 5-0 and 4-0 to terminate any chance of a Century comeback.
Preston jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third set, although Century bounced back with spurts of 5-1 and 4-0 to pull even at 11-11. However, Preston scored the next two points off Century errors and eventually pulled away behind the strong serving of Stephenson. The senior setter helped the Indians string together seven points in a row and take a commanding 22-14 advantage.
It was a stellar all-around effort from Stephenson, who dished out 25 assists, chipped in with three block assists, dug six balls and did a great job of distributing the ball to all of her hitters. The 6-foot-0 senior also threw in a couple of well-disguised dumps to keep Century off-balance.
Hobson attacked the ball with confidence and precision throughout the evening as she racked up 14 kills. Even when the sophomore outside hitter received a less-than-ideal set — which was rare — she found a way to avoid the antennas and put the ball away.
Akazia Knapp chipped in with seven kills for Preston, which got a team-best four block assists from Selyce Burnett. Longhurst slammed the door shut with a kill on match point.