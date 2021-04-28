The Preston girls are on the road this week with a doubleheader in Blackfoot on Thursday, April 29, at 3:30 p.m. and a conference game against Pocatello on Tuesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. Pocatello won the first two games against Preston and Blackfoot is sporting a 10-game winning streak.
The Lady Indians finished up a busy week of softball at home against Twin Falls on April 24. In both games of the doubleheader Preston kept it close until the final inning when the Bruins broke away for the win, sweeping the series.
In the opener the Indians started off with one run in the bottom of the first inning, a four in the bottom of the third, for a 5-1 lead. Twin Falls then plated three runs in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-5.
Preston held them scoreless in the sixth, but struggled for outs in the seventh, allowing four more runs before shutting the Bruins down. Though they had a last chance to rally in the bottom of the inning, it was not to be and Preston lost 5-8.
Rorie Hansen doubled, homered and drove in two. Megan Johnson tripled while Charly Bair and Vanessa Griffeth doubled.
The nightcap was much the same with Preston tying the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning and 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Twin racked up 10 runs in the fifth, ending the game in five innings, 12-2, when the Indians had no answer in their turn at the plate.
In Pocatello, on April 23, the Indians split a double header with Century. Despite two hits, two runs, an RBI and a home run by Megan Johnson, and a double from Khloe Hobson, Preston couldn’t get much done at the plate, and lost 2-12 in six innings.
Kendall Keller went the distance in the circle, striking out seven.
In the nightcap their bats came alive. Four runs in the first inning and four more in the second gave Preston an 8-0 lead. The Diamondbacks rallied, plating two runs in the fourth and three in the sixth, but it was not enough. The Indians added one more in both the fourth and sixth innings to win, 10-6.
Johnson hit another homer and tripled. Vanessa Griffeth also hit a homerun. Rorie Hansen doubled twice and Shandee Parker once in the contest. Charly Bair recorded the win, striking out four in seven innings.
Preston took a little time to get their bats going but finished with a 7-1 victory over Bear Lake, at home, on April 21. Charly Bair had three hits including a home run, and Khloe Hobson and Megan Johnson recorded doubles.
Leading just 2-1 at the top of the fifth inning, Preston scored twice and added three more runs in the sixth to pull away for good.
Jaycee Larson pitched a complete game, giving up just one earned run and four hits.