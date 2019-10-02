Lady Indians continue to play well

The Lady Indians finish up the regular soccer season this week with a non-district game at Highland on Wed., Oct. 2, at 4 p.m., and Senior Night on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m., against Twin Falls. Preston will honor their eight seniors and their parents before the game.
Twin is currently undefeated and holds the number one spot in the district. They will push the Indians and should show them exactly what they need to do to earn a district title. “Twin will be tough. They haven’t lost this year and are scoring a lot of goals,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “It will be a good challenge for us, a challenge that we need before starting the district tournament.”
Preston traveled to Jerome on Sept. 30, winning that game 4-1, and faced Minico and Pocatello last week. At home against the Spartans on Sept. 25, Preston got off to a slow start and allowed Minco their only goal of the game in the first half. The Indians went on to win it 15-1 with goals by Quincy Hyde (4), Addison Moser and Kylie Larsen two each, and Ashley Lowe-Anderson, Millie Chatterton, Ragen Rich, Harli Hymas, Abigail Lyon, Ashlyn Marlow and Cassee Pugmire one apiece.
Assists came from Moser (5), Abigail Lyon and Quincy Hyde (2 each), Ashley Lowe-Anderson, Andie Bell, Millie Chatterton, Ragen Rich and Cassee Pugmire.
“Wednesday was a struggle for the first 25 minutes as we were tied 1-1 at that point and were not playing with near the same energy and intensity as we did Monday,” said Lyon. “But from the 26 min. (mark) to the 60 min (mark) we scored 13 goals, so it was good to see the girls respond to a bad start before we got to halftime, create some good opportunities, and finish those chances. It’s hard to take much more from a game like that, but we know we need to start better and be consistent from beginning to end. We also came out of the week with no new injuries so we are getting closer to full health.”
The Indians traveled to Pocatello on Sept. 23, where they did a much better job against their northern rivals than in their earlier match of the season. But they couldn’t quite put the game away. Millie Chatterton scored for Preston assisted by Ragen Rich in the first half but Pocatello tied it on a PK late in the second.
“Monday’s game at Poky was a hard-fought district game,” Lyon said. “I’m really proud of the way the girls played, especially on the defensive side. Poky got a penalty kick on a questionable call late in the second half to tie the game and it’s unfortunate that it ended that way because the girls put a lot into that game. We still have some work to do, in the attacking half, to be able to take advantage of some of the chances we are creating.”