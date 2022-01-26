The Lady Indians extended their winning streak to seven last week with wins over Century and Soda Springs. They traveled to Burley on Jan 25 (score unavailable at press time) and host Logan for Senior Night and the final game of the regular season on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The five seniors and their parents will be honored before the game.
As top seed the Indians have a first round bye in the 4A District 5 district tournament which begins Feb. 1.
With their 48-22 home win over Century on Jan. 21, Preston completed a season sweep of the Diamondbacks.
“Always good to get a conference win,” Coach Ryan Harris said. “We had a bit of a slow start, but the girls played really well the rest of the way and turned it into a comfortable win.”
The Indians only led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter but extended that to 23-12 by the half.
Despite a nice cushion, Preston did not let up after the break. They outscored Century 18-6 in the third putting the game well out of reach and proceeded to limit the Diamondbacks to four points in the final frame.
Riley Ward led the team with 13 points, five rebounds and seven steals. Hailey Meek added 12 points and six steals, Mickayla Robertson 10 points, six rebounds and blocked three shots and two steals and Amber Anderson pulled down eight rebounds and three steals to go with her four points.
Preston had a total of 21 steals in the game and seven different players put points on the board.
At home against Soda Springs on Jan . 19, the Indians jumped out to 17-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Preston scored in double digits every quarter for a decisive 62-35 victory.
Ward led the Indians with 16 points followed by Robertson with 13 and Hailey Meek and Akazia Knapp added 12 each. Anderson chipped in six and Reese Swainston three for a nicely balanced game.