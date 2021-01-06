After taking on Logan Dec. 29, the Lady Indians took a week off before their first conference game on the road against Pocatello tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The girls are looking for their first conference win of the season against the struggling Pocatello team.
The Northern Indians have not had much success so far this season but Preston knows well that anything can happen on any given night no matter what it looks like on paper. On Friday, Jan. 8, Preston will be at Marsh Valley for a 7:30 p.m. game and head to Logan on Saturday, Jan. 9 to play Green Canyon at 4 p.m. They finish up at home on Tuesday, Jan. 12 against Century in a 7:30 p.m. conference game.
In Logan last week the Lady Indians trailed after the Grizzlies scored the first two points of the game, but an 8-2 run not only put them on top it gave them the momentum they needed to stay there the rest of the game. Sydnee Marlow picked up 10 of her 18 points in the quarter.
Leading 20-8 at the end of the first quarter, Preston scored just four points in the second. Fortunately they limited Logan to six for a 24-14 lead at the half.
In the third quarter the Indians were able to extend their cushion a little more, outscoring Logan 14-9, but not before the Grizzlies closed the gap to five.
Logan came back strong in the fourth. A 12-4 rally cut the deficit to 46-35 with 3:05 left in the game, when Kylie Larsen shut them down with nine of Preston’s points in a 10-0 run. Her 11 points and six rebounds in the quarter helped seal the Grizzlies fate and win the game for PHS 56-35.
Larsen led the team with 21 points and 11 rebounds for a double double and Marlow, in addition to her 18 points pulled down eight boards.
Mickayla Robertson added six points and two blocks and nine assists, Karlee Lords chipped in five points, Emma Kunz two, Akasia Knapp two and Addison Moser two. Riley Ward finished with six assists and three steals.