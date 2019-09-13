Lady Indians dominate

The Preston girls’ soccer team got a boost with the return of Addison Moser from injury. Moser has been a key player and the team is glad to have her back on the field where she contributed to wins over Minico and Canyon Ridge. The Indians host Century on Monday, Sept 16 at 4:30 p.m. The Diamondbacks will be itching to prove their earlier loss to the Indians was a fluke.
Canyon Ridge came to town on Sept. 11 and after Addison Moser's goal Preston held a 1-0 lead at the half. It took some time for the team to really settle into the game but when they did, magic began to happen.
The Indians attacked relentlessly and came away with a 4-0 victory. Alexis Harris, Millie Chatterton and Cassee Pugmire all scored during the second half and the Minco keeper was hard pressed to save a few more.
On the road against Minico on Sept. 9, the Indians dominated the pitch. Moser recorded a hat trick while teammates Ragen Rich, Natilee Shuman and Lisbeth Rodriguez added two each and Alexis Harris, Ashlyn Marlow, Aimee Harris and Ashley Lowe-Anderson one apiece in the 13-0 victory.