Preston took on Century at home on Apr. 22 and lost both games of the doubleheader. On April 25 they traveled to Pocatello for another conference doubleheader (score not available at press time) and have a doubleheader in Blackfoot on Thursday, April 28 at 3:30 p.m.
The Indians fell behind 5-0 in the first inning with Century and it cost them. Add six more in the top of the fourth and you have a pretty big hole to get out of but Preston gave it their best shot.
They finally got their bats going in the bottom of the fourth for two runs and held the Diamondbacks scoreless for the next two innings and plated two runs in bottom of the fifth to avoid the ten-rule mercy rule. Preston scored two in the bottom of the seventh but it was not enough. Century scored three more spanning the sixth and seventh innings for a 14-6 win.
A highlight of the game for Preston was when Kendall Keller, who pitched a complete game for Preston, scored on a solo home run.
In the nightcap Preston came out swinging and put six runs on the scoreboard in the first inning. They went on to an 11-0 lead to start the fourth inning, but the Diamondbacks began to rally plating five runs.
The Indians still held a 13-9 lead at the top of the sixth inning but nine runs by the visitors left them trailing 13-18 in the bottom of the inning. Preston was able to bring home four runners to make it 17-18 but the game was called before they could start the seventh.