The Lady Indians opened the basketball regular season at home against Soda Springs on Nov. 12 after a home jamboree earlier in the week. They continued at home against Shelley on Nov. 15 (score unavailable at press time), Burley on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Highland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, all at 7:30 p.m.
Preston trailed 9-11 at the end of the first quarter, but a strong second quarter propelled them past the Cardinals to a 23-18 lead at the half. They held Soda to just seven points in the quarter, but it didn’t last.
The Cardinals came roaring back in the third and took the lead 35-30. The Indians were unable to answer and lost 33-46, scoring just three points in the final quarter.
New head coach Kamille Kunz feels a stronger defensive effort is key to winning, and is seeing progress in that direction.
“The first game against Soda had some promising moments,” said Kunz. “We improved on defense from the jamboree. We came out strong and competed well with them in the first half and controlled our turnovers. Key players this game were Taya Tews with 14 points, Chloe Kunz who had some excellent passes led with four assists and Emma Kunz who was our top rebounder with six.”
Not only do the Indians have a new coach and a young team returning just one player with significant varsity experience in Emma Kunz, but they are missing three players due to ACL injuries: key defender Reese Swainston, sophomore point guard Addie Romney and Hayven Holyoak.
Despite the lack of experience and injuries, the team is working hard to fill the gaps.
“We are focused on defense and excited to implement a fast paced offense,” Kunz said, “But it is going to be a process. The girls are excited and are bringing lots of energy to practice.”
