Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Lady Indians opened the soccer season with a three-game home stretch beginning with Sugar-Salem on Aug. 19 and Shelley on Aug. 20 both of which they lost 2-3. Highland came to town Aug. 23 (score unavailable at press time) and Preston travels to Logan High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, to play the Grizzlies at 4:30 p.m.

Preston scored first on Friday when a corner kick ricocheted off a Sugar-Salem player and into the goal. By the half it was 2-2 but only the Diggers scored in the second half giving Preston a 2-3 loss.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you