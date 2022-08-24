The Lady Indians opened the soccer season with a three-game home stretch beginning with Sugar-Salem on Aug. 19 and Shelley on Aug. 20 both of which they lost 2-3. Highland came to town Aug. 23 (score unavailable at press time) and Preston travels to Logan High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, to play the Grizzlies at 4:30 p.m.
Preston scored first on Friday when a corner kick ricocheted off a Sugar-Salem player and into the goal. By the half it was 2-2 but only the Diggers scored in the second half giving Preston a 2-3 loss.
Coach Brandon Lyon was pleased with the tenacity of the team. “Even though we were down we kept playing hard right to the end. We didn’t stop fighting and kept looking for ways to get that tying goal.”
The Indians were missing three seniors who were not yet able to play. For having just five players that have significant varsity experience and playing with only two subs, Coach Lyon felt things went well.
“We were bringing in a lot of new girls and a lot of talent, but they are inexperienced, and we are playing against a team that returned almost their entire team from last year and was in the top two or three at state and have been for the last three or four years.”
In the home game against Shelley the outcome was an identical 2-3 loss. Back to back games can be tiring even late in the season when a team is fully conditioned and has enough subs. Fatigue certainly played a role but Preston battled hard and will only get better as the season goes on.