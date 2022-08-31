...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Lady Indians had a rough week in soccer losing to Highland and Logan. Tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 31, Preston will host Thunder Ridge and Thursday, Sep. 1 travel to Highland in Pocatello. Tuesday, Sep. 6 will be at home against Rigby. All three games start at 4:30 p.m. with JV playing immediately after at 6 p.m.
Against Logan on Saturday, the Lady Indians lost 2-7 but that was an improvement over Tuesday’s 0-9 loss to Highland. This week Preston should have all of their players eligible to play which will give them a bit more experience on the field.