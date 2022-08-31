Support Local Journalism

The Lady Indians had a rough week in soccer losing to Highland and Logan. Tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 31, Preston will host Thunder Ridge and Thursday, Sep. 1 travel to Highland in Pocatello. Tuesday, Sep. 6 will be at home against Rigby. All three games start at 4:30 p.m. with JV playing immediately after at 6 p.m.

Against Logan on Saturday, the Lady Indians lost 2-7 but that was an improvement over Tuesday’s 0-9 loss to Highland. This week Preston should have all of their players eligible to play which will give them a bit more experience on the field.

