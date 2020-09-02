The Lady Indians lost both soccer games in Utah last week but are happy to gain experience against strong teams. They host Marsh Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Bonneville on Thursday, Sept. 3, both at 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, they travel to highland for a game a 6 p.m.
“Those games coming (into Cache County) are invaluable because the alternative is playing weaker teams in Idaho,” said PHS coach Brandon Lyon. “I mean, we could find some good teams, but this level of competition when they’re two weeks ahead of us, they’re going to give us something that we would not see in Idaho. ... and yeah, it’s been rough to have a 4-0 and a 4-1 scoreline, but the girls I think have a really good perspective on what this did for us. It’s like I said after the Sky View game, I feel confident that within two weeks we’ll be playing at this level. We’re just not there yet.”
At Mountain Crest on Aug. 27, the Indians opened the scoring when Addison Moser headed in a Kylie Larsen free-kick 16 minutes in.
Mountain Crest answered with with two goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half for a 2-1 lead. They went on to score two more for a 4-1 victory.
Preston’s best opportunity to pull a goal back in the second half came on a well-struck effort from a distance by Sydney Kelley, that required a nice save at the near post by MC keeper Dakota Andersen.
“It’s encouraging because the last couple of years we’ve been disastrous at those until very late in the season,” said Lyon, whose team played its fourth match in a seven-day stretch. “Finding the fluidity in the attack is always one of the last things to really click, and in past years we haven’t had the set pieces to make up for this. This year in these early couple of game, we’ve scored a lot off of set pieces, so this have that clicking this early on (is great to see).”
Preston started with some great opportunities against Sky View on Aug. 25 when Quincy Hyde sent in a few dangerous flip throw-ins early on but the Indians couldn’t quite muster enough offense to score.
Coach Lyon was pleased with the effort he saw from his side against what he called a very talented Sky View team.
“We got better today and that’s what we want out of these games right now,” said Lyon, whose squad received another solid performance from four-year starting center back Kylie Larsen. “I mean, yeah we got wins (last) Friday and Saturday, and we got a little better, but we need this sort of competition. I told the girls ‘two weeks from now, that’s where we’ll be.’ (Sky View’s) two weeks ahead of us with conditioning, games, and so we’ll get there.”
Sky View scored just once in the first half but 19 shots in the second half resulted in three more, despite 11 saves by goalkeeper Sydnee Marlow. The result was a 4-0 loss for Preston.