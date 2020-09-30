The Lady Indians had a tough week with losses to Highland and Pocatello. They faced Century at home on Sept. 29 (score unavailable at press time) where a win would secure the number one seed in the upcoming district tournament. Senior Night will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, before the 4 p.m. game against Burley and the final game of the regular season will be in Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
The Indians traveled north for a conference game with Pocatello on Sept. 24 where they lost 1-0 when Pocatello scored on a free kick just outside the box early in the second half.
“The game was a tough one to swallow because we knew that if played to our capabilities we should win and a win would have locked up the No. 1 seed in the district tournament,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “We really struggled in the final third creating good chances, especially in the first half. They scored early in the second half off of a well-taken free kick and that woke us up a little bit. From then we created some nice chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net. We’ve just got to keep figuring that part of the game out. Defensively we were really good, the free kick they scored on was really their best chance. We can still lock up the No. 1 seed with a win against Century tomorrow.”
At home against Highland, the Indians held the 5A Rams to just two points until late in the game. Highland went on to score two more in short order for a 4-1 victory.The Indians are hoping to have Quincy Hyde back at least for the district tournament if not sooner. After trailing 0-2 at the half, Quincy Hyde headed the ball into the net assisted by Kylie Larsen making it 1-2. With 26 minutes left in the game, she went down with an injury and did not return. “It is a big loss because she is a 4-year starter and it’s hard to replace that experience,” Lyon said. “She also is our second leading goal scorer and leads the team in assists, so while she is out we need other girls to step up and replace that production.”
“A slow start got us down 2-0 but we were able to get one back early in the second half and that really turned the momentum,” said Lyon. “We had some really good chances to tie the game, we just couldn’t find the back of the net. Towards the end of the game, we made a couple of uncharacteristic defensive errors that lead to their final two goals. Highland is very talented and we felt we played right with them for the majority of the game, we just need to clean up some of the mistakes and continue to work on finishing.”