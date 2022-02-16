The Lady Indians earned their first district title since 2011 with a 52-24 win over Pocatello on Feb. 10. Preston opens the 4A state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. against Sandpoint at Mountain View High School.
“We're really excited to be representing our school and community at the state tournament this year,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “We've been preparing and working hard all season and we're ready. Sandpoint will he a tough matchup, they get in your face defensively all game long and move the ball well on offense. It will be a good test.”
The Indians hit the ground running and took a 16-4 lead into the second quarter. By the half it was 28-12 and 47-24 to start the fourth.
Though Pocatello’s Kennasyn Garza hit a three in the third to make it 15-28 and finished with 18, that was the whole of the Pocatello offense. Just one other player scored a total of six points for the Thunder.
Even in their lowest-scoring fourth quarter, Preston outscored Pocatello 5-4 for the win. With just over two minutes to play Coach Harris called a time out to empty the bench and give the younger players some varsity experience.
Hailey Meek led the team with 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Riley Ward followed with 11 points and six assists. Meek and Ward were devastating from the perimeter, where they hit a combined seven three point shots.
Mickayla Robertson and Emma Kunz chipped in five points each, Amber Anderson four, Akazia Knapp three and Jadely Roberts two.