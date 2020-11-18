The Lady Indians opened the basketball season at home against Burley on Nov. 14. They will host Soda Springs Wednesday, Nov. 18, then Marsh Valley on Friday, Nov. 20 all at 7:30 p.m,. and Sugar Salem Saturday, Nov. 21. at 5 p.m.
No tickets are available at the door and seating is extremely limited to comply with COVID-19 restrictions until Nov. 22. At that time things will be reevaluated and it is unknown what the restrictions will be.
The Indians built a three-point lead in the first quarter and added three more in the second for a 24-18 lead at the half.
After the break Preston came out strong, limiting Burley to just eight points while they poured on 15. The 39-27 advantage gave them enough momentum to hold off the Bobcats in the final frame.
Burley pared the deficit by four in the fourth but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Indians who won 49-40.
Hailey Meek led the way for Preston with 18 points, two steals, a block and two assists. Kylie Larsen added 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Rylie Ward recorded nine points, eight boards, three assists and two steals. Sydnee Marlow chipped in four points, seven rebounds and one assist and Addison Moser three points, three assists and a steal. Mickayla Robertson led the team in assists with four and added five rebounds and two points to the tally.